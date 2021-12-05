FPJ-Ed: CBSE to seek suggestions from teachers on answer keys for board exam

An official notice was issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which states that CBSE will now seek comments from the subject teachers on the answers keys. It may be recalled that CBSE had claimed an inappropriate question was asked in class 12, Sociology examinations which was held on December 1.



Schools must inform the exam conducting body, CBSE of any observation they have about the question paper or answer keys.



In a circular issued on Friday, December 3, CBSE wrote, “It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage.”



“Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them,” the board added.



"The mechanism is rational. Everyone’s perspective is taken before the final decision since this is in the interest and welfare of the child," said Dr Kavita Nagpal, Principal of Orchid International school, Mumbai



This is the first time that CBSE is conducting its term-1 Board exam in an objective pattern. Exams for classes 10 and 12 have already begun.





A question was asked in the class 12 Sociology Term 1 exam which was considered inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledged the error made and will take strict action against the responsible person.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:14 PM IST