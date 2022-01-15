FPJ-Ed: CBSE releases class 10 & 12 term II sample paper; here's direct link to download

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Question Papers for Term II Examination of Classes X and XII for the session 2021-22. The sample papers are now available at the CBSE website www.cbseacademic.nic.in at the links given below.



The link through which students can download their sample paper is Sample Papers Class X: https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html Sample



Papers Class XII: https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html



This time, sample papers include a subjective type of paper that can assist students in preparing accordingly for their term -2 exam. Along with the official sample papers, students can review the new marking scheme that has been given to them.



CBSE Term-2 board exams for class 10th and 12th are expected in the month of March-April.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:45 PM IST