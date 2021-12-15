FPJ-Ed: CBSE CTET exam to begin tomorrow; admit card released on ctet.nic.in

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is scheduled from December 16 to January 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education earlier released the admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE CTET - ctet.nic.in.

CTET exam will be conducted in two-time slots, namely 9:30 to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test) in 20 languages throughout the country.

How to download CTET admit card, 2021:

1) Visit the official website for CTET — ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the link "Download Preadmit Card CTET December 2021-Link 1 or Link 2"

3) Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

4) Click on the ‘Submit’ Button and Download CTET Admit Card 2021.

Paper, I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). CBSE conducts this teacher recruitment exam every year. This is the first time that it will be conducted in an online mode.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:10 PM IST