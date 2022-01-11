FPJ-Ed: CBSE Class 10th and 12th result out soon; here's how to check and where to check on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE officials may announce the CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10th and 12th, anytime soon in mid-January 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education held the Class 12 Term 1 exam from December 1st to December 22nd, 2021, and the class 10th examination went on from November 17 to December 11 for all minor and major subjects.

More than 30 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 are eagerly awaiting the Term 1 Result 2022.

While announcing the term - 2 test pattern for CBSE Class 10th and 12th students, the board stated that the board will not disclose term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE results will be released following the conclusion of the term 2 examinations.

The Class 10th and 12th scorecards will be available for download on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in after they are announced.

Apart from the board websites, the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in – are the other official options to verify the 10th and 12th results. The outcome, like the previous year, may be available on the UMANG app and through SMS.

Here is how to check the result for CBSE class 10th and 12th:

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 You will be directed to a login page. Enter the required info, such as your roll number. The CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be shown on the screen after successful login. Download the result.

The CBSE term 1 question papers had case-based MCQs as well as MCQs of the assertion-reasoning kind. The exam lasted 90 minutes and covered 50 percent of the rationalised syllabus. Candidates who are waiting for the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2021 are recommended to visit the website for further information.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:55 PM IST