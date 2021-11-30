FPJ-Ed: CBSE class 10 exam begins today, students find paper easy to moderate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started its term-1 board exam for major subjects from today, November 30. This is the first time that CBSE is conducting a board exam in the objective pattern. The exam started at 11:30 am. The exam duration is 90 minutes along with 20 minutes of extra time to read. The exam will continue till December 11. Term 1- board exam will cover the 50 percent rationalized syllabus.



Term 1- board exam started with a Social Science subject which had 60 questions out of which students had to attempt 50 questions. Each question carried 0.8 marks. No negative marking is there in the CBSE board exam.



Shruti Verma of class 10x said," It was a moderate paper. I felt that around 10 to 15 questions were kind of tricky. Anyways, I could manage the time properly and complete my exam on time."



"I was able to complete my exam within the period I completed 15 minutes before. The exam was not that easy, some sections were moderate. The reasoning part was a bit difficult," said Hrishikesh Pillai, Royal International School, Mumbai.



Arushi Singh, Omkar English School, Mumbai said, "I thought the exam was going to be easy, but the questions were confusing. Questions asked were based on case studies. The assertion and reasoning questions were the difficult ones. But it all balanced with other parts."



Swayam Telang, Holy Angel's School, felt "The paper was great and I was expecting a hard question, but the school had made us practice mock tests and we were comfortable with it. So, the exam was so easy."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:57 PM IST