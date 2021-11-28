FPJ-Ed | CAT 2021: Slot 3 exam was overall moderate, say students

The third and the last slot of CAT 2021 has concluded and on average, candidates found the exam overall moderate. In all 66 questions were asked in the paper out of which 24 were from the VARC section, 20 from the DILR section, and 22 from the Quantitative Aptitude. Ten questions were reduced this year.



Free Press Journal interacted with the Mumbai-based candidates who attempted CAT 2021 in the third and last slot.



Sweety Negi of Kalamboli said, “Overall VARC and DILR were nice but Quants was a little long for me. Basically, arithmetic was given more weightage in the exam and comparatively other topics were not covered as much. In my opinion, everything should have proportionate. Overall it was very good. I enjoyed solving VARC the most. It was lengthy but it was amazing. I had a strategy to complete at least 18 questions in 40 minutes. Also, the non MCQ questions, because those don't have negative markings. Regarding the questions, I got to know about it from slot one but we were already prepared for more than 66 questions anyway. So, that did not make a difference.”



“I can say overall the paper was moderate. According to me, the easiest part was VARC and the difficult one was Quantitative Aptitude. I lagged in time management while attempting QA and because of which I left many questions unsolved. I had expected DILR to be tough but the sets were straightforward,” said Anirudh Katkam of Kharghar who took his first attempt at CAT today.



Unlike Anirudh, Dinesh Goswami found the DILR section tough and lengthy and Quants was easier for him. “In VARC, two RCs were easy and the other two were tricky. My strategy was to attempt the easier questions first. I did run of time during the exam and couldn’t solve all the questions,” said Dinesh who appeared for CAT for the first time.



A candidate who wanted to keep anonymous said, “The overall exam was good. The only thing to remember was to keep calm overall. I found VARC a bit lengthy and I felt like I was a lot. The quants section was something that I enjoyed the most. However, during the exam, the device I used was lagging a lot. The questions were taking time to reflect and that was a bit panicky situation because I feared running out of time." This was her second attempt.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:16 PM IST