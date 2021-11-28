FPJ-Ed | CAT 2021: Slot 2 exam ends, students find paper easy to moderate - See Pics

The second slot of CAT 2021 has concluded and on average, candidates found the exam easy to moderate. In all 66 questions were asked in the paper out of which 24 were from the VARC section, 20 from the DILR section, and 22 from the Quantitative Aptitude. Ten questions were reduced this year.

Free Press Journal interacted with the Mumbai-based candidates who attempted CAT 2021 in the second slot. Akhil Quereshi who gave his first attempt in the second slot said, “The paper overall was easy but sums were a bit difficult. As we knew the number of questions to be asked beforehand, I could manage the time well.”

Students queue up outside YMT College of Management, Kharghar | FPJ Photo

Students outside Thakur College, Kandivali | FPJ Photo

According to Harshita Gautam, who attempted CAT for the first time, DILR was easy. “Quants section was difficult and the questions were quite lengthy because of which I couldn’t manage time,” Harshita said.

Contradicting Harshita’s point, Jenil Rita said, “DILR was difficult because it was time-consuming. Knowing the number of questions going to be asked beforehand was helpful in managing time.”

“We knew that the pattern was going to be difficult and most institutes predicted that questions were 60-70. DILR was very easy, VARC- 2 sets doable and 3rd set partially doable VARC was moderate to difficult and Quants was also moderate. VARC was lengthy but time management was an issue there. Other sections were manageable,” said Meher who gave her first attempt today.

Komal Kharat said, “VARC was lengthy and tough, although Quants was easy for me, I missed some questions from VARC. Time was insufficient.”

A student from Navi Mumbai Manaswi M said, “I have been preparing for a year. Giving the exam a lot of time to prepare has been my only strategy which has turned out to be very helpful. The overall exam was good. But, DILR was on the tougher side. VARC was something that I found easy and enjoyed solving.”

