FPJ-Ed: BHU introduces a course in Hindu studies

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has launched a new master's degree programme in Hindu Studies.

According to a BHU spokesperson, the postgraduate course is the country's first of its kind to be given by a university. He stated that it is an interdisciplinary curriculum created in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.

The programme will be provided by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra in collaboration with the Departments of Philosophy and Religion, Sanskrit, and Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, all of which are part of the Arts department.

According to Prof V K Shukla, a senior rector, the course would make the world aware of many unknown aspects of Hindu Dharma and assist in spreading its teachings to a larger audience.

A total of 45 students, including a foreign student, have joined the first batch. Centenary Chair Professor Rakesh Upadhyaya said the course was important for building the 'sanatan' life values.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:53 PM IST