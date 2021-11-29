FPJ-Ed: Batch 6 of GMPE concluded at IIM-Indore

Indore: The valedictory function of the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE) batch 6 was held at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on November 28. The event took place in the presence of Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Prof. Saumya Ranjan Dash, Dean Programmes; and Prof. Bhavani Shankar & Prof. Shrihari Sohani, Programme Coordinators, GMPE; along with all the 23 participants who completed the course.



Professor Rai in his address spoke about the ways to become a 'CEO of our own life'.



Discussing the GMPE, Prof. Dash mentioned that the programme was launched to provide a learning platform for working executives in management. "Be proactive, utilize the knowledge you have gained during the programme and keep updating your knowledge", he advised the participants.



All the participants received the certificate of completion from the Director. Certificates of Academic Excellence were also given to the top rankers namely, Ms. Khushboo Jain (1st), Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma (2nd) and Mr. Nayank Jain (3rd).



The one-year weekend programme saw enrolment of the executives from various domains like banking, manufacturing, education, FMCG, e-commerce to gain an understanding of the recent developments in business models, management, theory and practices.

The objective of this programme was to prepare the executives for a general management role in their organization and enhance their leadership and managerial skills. The course included sessions on a wide range of topics including business finance, financial accounting, digital and social media marketing, marketing management, managerial communication, supply chain management, quantitative techniques, strategic management, entrepreneurship orientation and innovation and operations management and so on.

