FPJ-Ed: All India Teachers’ Association opposes the Bill amending Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016

Mumbai: After the Maharashtra Legislature passed a Bill curtailing the powers of the Governor in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, members of the All India Teachers' Association across Maharashtra opposed it strongly.

Dr. Vaibhav Narawade, the General Secretary of All India Teachers’ Association, Maharashtra region, said, “Educational Management should be independent and self obligatory and it should not enter into politics. The amendments made in the Bill are totally opposite to the law.”

The President of Nagpur University Teachers’ Association, Dr. Kalpana Pandey said, “Supporting the political agenda that the amendment is, means sacrificing societal interests.”

Opposing the amendment, Dr. Mahesh Aabale, President of Savitribai Phule Pune University Teachers’ Association said, “Politics should be avoided when it comes to education. The activity of making Universities as political hubs is being carried on.”

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill curtailing the powers of the Governor in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the universities of the state.

Earlier, the search committee would recommend the Vice-Chancellors and governor appoints them. According to the recent Bill passed, the search committee should recommend a panel of five names to the state government of which, two names will be sent to the governor for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor within the span of 30 days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:07 PM IST