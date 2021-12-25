FPJ-Ed: 53 graduating officers of the Indian army were awarded BTech degrees

Hyderabad : At the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering's Centenary Convocation Ceremony, a total of 53 graduating officers received their BTech degrees (MCEME).

Bahasahab Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited, was the Chief Guest on Friday, conferring Bachelor of Technology degrees on 53 graduating Officers of the Degree Engineering Course 102 and Technical Entry Scheme Course 36. Senior military officers and academics were among those who attended the ceremony.

Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME, commended the graduating officers for overcoming a tough academic rigour and graduating with flying colours in his welcome address. . He also congratulated the faculty, staff, and students for ensuring the smooth conduct of training despite the uncertainties due to the Covid pandemic.

Chief Guest of the day, Baba Kalyani congratulated the graduating officers on being conferred BTech degrees and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavours. He spoke about the association of Bharat Forgo Ltd with the Indian Army as well as MCEME and said that the civil-military fusion is critical to the realisation of the dreams of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Capt Amogh Sharma of Degree Engineering Course and Lt Suraj K of Technical Entry Scheme Course won the awards for the best All Round Student Officers in their respective courses for their exemplary all-round performance in academics and other extracurricular activities. Capt Dheeraj Sharma, Lt Kottana Anvesh Kumar and Lt Rachakonda Rishab Shankar won medals for their academic performances.

The Convocation ceremony was followed by a project display where the graduating Officers displayed their projects to the dignitaries.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:37 PM IST