FPJ-Ed: 225 colleges under DAVV yet to share info for All India Survey on Higher Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just 11 days left for the deadline to exhaust, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released a list of as many as 225 colleges which have not provided information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education.

Despite repeated reminders, colleges under the wings of DAVV are uploading their data on AISHE website.

“Merely around 50 colleges out of about 280 affiliated with DAVV have uploaded data on AISHE website so far. We have set January 31 directing colleges to mandatorily share information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

If the colleges fail to meet the deadline then they will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government, he added.

Besides, the DAVV would send a list of deviant colleges to the Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to them.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said the colleges failed to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided any type of grant.

He also stated that action against erring colleges would be taken as per rules of the Ministry of Education.

Online window for uploading information on the AISHE website was opened in December. But several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

Citing directives by the DHE, Dixit said that if the colleges failed to meet the deadline, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

The Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:02 PM IST