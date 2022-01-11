FPJ-Ed: 10,000 Global Fellowships for school students, launched by Lifology

New Delhi: Lifology, a Guinness World Record-winning and ISO-certified counselling organisation, has announced the availability of 10,000 Global Fellowships for students from Indian schools throughout the world.

The project is completely free and connected with the Government of India's New Education Policy - 2020. Students in grades 9 to 12 are eligible to apply for the fellowship. 10,000 students will be chosen from the applicants and will receive a two-week International Certification Program, deep mentoring from experts such as Chetan Bhagat, Dr. Jebamalai (United Nations, UNIDO Frmr Principal Advisor), Dr. Mukesh Kapila CBE (Frmr Advisor to World Bank), Dr. Kiersten Connors (Alumna of Stanford University), Rahul Easwar (Alumnus of IIM - Ahmedabad, London Along with students, parents will be invited to participate in the process.

Praveen Parameswar, CEO of Lifology shared with the media that Lifology Global Fellows would be shaped-up as promising 10,000 young adults in India by assessing their talents and skills with an exclusive AI-powered tool, exposing them to emerging career options, guiding them to the right future tracks, tune the mindset for success and enhance 21st-century skills. He also said that the fellows would get the opportunity to win scholarships worth up to 30 Crore from universities and top development programs in India and abroad. They can also win attractive prizes such as iPad, iPhones, and MacBooks, and the top performer shall be recognized with a fully paid NASA trip.

Sarath Chandran, IIM (K) alumnus and Chief Co-Ordinator of the program, said that they expect to receive an application from more than 2 lakh students from 2,000 plus Indian schools across the world, and 10,000 of them shall be selected for fellowship based on merit.

He also added, "the program should bring the vision set by NEP - 2020, CBSE, and National Skill Development Corporation regarding the development of Indian children into reality."

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:37 PM IST