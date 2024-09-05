Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Celebrates Educators From Bombay Cambridge, Pinnacle High, Diamond Jubilee, & Anjuman I Islam's Schools

List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

At Pinnacle High International School, Bhairavi Shah is recognized for her innovative approach to teaching English. Despite health challenges over the past two years, her dedication has never wavered.

Ms. Bhairavi Shah from Pinnacle High International School | FPJ

Under her mentorship, the school’s board results have consistently excelled, a testament to her commitment to her students' success.

Smita Mahajan from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West, has been an influential educator for 28 years. Her expertise in Math and Science, combined with her innovative teaching methods, has inspired countless students.

Ms. Smita Mahajan from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West. | FPJ

Ms. Mahajan’s ability to create a stress-free and inclusive learning environment has left a lasting impact on her students, many of whom remember her with great fondness.

Ms. Mahajabeen Shaikh and Ms. Arjumand Sayed, two dedicated teachers were selected as the best teachers from Diamond Jubilee Girls High School.

Ms. Mahajabeen Shaikh from Diamond Jubilee Girls High School | FPJ

Ms. Arjumand Sayed from Diamond Jubilee High School For Girls. | FPJ

Tasneem Shaikh of Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School is the silent force behind the scenes, creating a warm and supportive environment for both students and parents.

Mrs.Tasneem Shaikh from Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School | FPJ

Her nurturing nature and enduring bonds with her students have earned her the title of a second mother, making her a beloved figure in the school community.