 Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Celebrates Educators From Bombay Cambridge, Pinnacle High, Diamond Jubilee, & Anjuman I Islam's Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTeacher's Day 2024: FPJ Celebrates Educators From Bombay Cambridge, Pinnacle High, Diamond Jubilee, & Anjuman I Islam's Schools

Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Celebrates Educators From Bombay Cambridge, Pinnacle High, Diamond Jubilee, & Anjuman I Islam's Schools

In our special edition to celebrate teachers' contributions on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2024, the FPJ featured several teachers from many schools. Here are a few of them:

Yakita SomaniUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

At Pinnacle High International School, Bhairavi Shah is recognized for her innovative approach to teaching English. Despite health challenges over the past two years, her dedication has never wavered.

Ms. Bhairavi Shah from Pinnacle High International School

Ms. Bhairavi Shah from Pinnacle High International School | FPJ

Under her mentorship, the school’s board results have consistently excelled, a testament to her commitment to her students' success.

FPJ Shorts
What is Oxygen Deficiency? Here Are The Symptoms You Should Watch Out For While Travelling, Expert Share Tips
What is Oxygen Deficiency? Here Are The Symptoms You Should Watch Out For While Travelling, Expert Share Tips
Mumbai: First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Watch VIDEO
Mumbai: First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Watch VIDEO
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Naseeruddin Shah Gets Up From Chair To Ask Dia Mirza 'If She Is Comfortable'
Heart-Warming VIDEO: Naseeruddin Shah Gets Up From Chair To Ask Dia Mirza 'If She Is Comfortable'
‘Can’t Be Happy With Where We Are’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Tweet On Indian Tech Sparks Debate; Says India Needs To Build Its Own Tech Stack
‘Can’t Be Happy With Where We Are’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Tweet On Indian Tech Sparks Debate; Says India Needs To Build Its Own Tech Stack

Smita Mahajan from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West, has been an influential educator for 28 years. Her expertise in Math and Science, combined with her innovative teaching methods, has inspired countless students.

Ms. Smita Mahajan from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West.

Ms. Smita Mahajan from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West. | FPJ

Ms. Mahajan’s ability to create a stress-free and inclusive learning environment has left a lasting impact on her students, many of whom remember her with great fondness.

Ms. Mahajabeen Shaikh and Ms. Arjumand Sayed, two dedicated teachers were selected as the best teachers from Diamond Jubilee Girls High School.

Ms. Mahajabeen Shaikh from Diamond Jubilee Girls High School

Ms. Mahajabeen Shaikh from Diamond Jubilee Girls High School | FPJ

Ms. Arjumand Sayed from Diamond Jubilee High School For Girls.

Ms. Arjumand Sayed from Diamond Jubilee High School For Girls. | FPJ

Tasneem Shaikh of Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School is the silent force behind the scenes, creating a warm and supportive environment for both students and parents.

Mrs.Tasneem Shaikh from Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School

Mrs.Tasneem Shaikh from Anjuman I Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School | FPJ

Her nurturing nature and enduring bonds with her students have earned her the title of a second mother, making her a beloved figure in the school community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH

Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH

FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Diamond Jubilee, C P Goenka,...

FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Diamond Jubilee, C P Goenka,...

Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Pays Tribute To Teachers From Bombay Scottish, Podar International,...

Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Pays Tribute To Teachers From Bombay Scottish, Podar International,...

BD Somani School Raises Money For Cancer Warriors As They Celebrate 12 Years Of 'Squash A Mile'

BD Somani School Raises Money For Cancer Warriors As They Celebrate 12 Years Of 'Squash A Mile'

Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Celebrates Educators From Bombay Cambridge, Pinnacle High, Diamond Jubilee,...

Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Celebrates Educators From Bombay Cambridge, Pinnacle High, Diamond Jubilee,...