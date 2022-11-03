Four MBBS seats in 2022-23 for spouses, children of terror victims; November 15 last day of nomination

Children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists are given first priority for the MBBS/BDS seats followed by children of families whose sole bread earners have been killed by terrorists, and wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations. | PTI

New Delhi: The central government has fixed November 15 as a final date for nominations from across the states for the four MBBS seats allocated to the spouse and children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23 from Central pool. It is requested that all applications of eligible candidates under the category of civilian terrorist victims be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division latest by November 15, through scanned copies of the application along with all documents, duly attested by Home Department of the concerned states and Union Territories (UTs).

The MHA, in a letter issued on November 1 to all Chief Secretaries of states and UTs, has requested that the state governments and UT administrations give wide publicity while inviting applications from eligible candidates for the academic year 2022-23 for allocation of MBBS/BDS seats from Central Pool for spouse and children of terrorist victims.

In the letter, the MHA stressed to ensure that "complete application of eligible candidates, in the enclosed prescribed format, in duplicate enclosing all necessary documents in respect of their states and UTs are received along with due verification and authentication and countersignatures of the competent authority".

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier had issued guidelines for the allocation of Central pool MBBS/BDS seats for spouses and children of civilian victims of terrorism for the academic year 2022-23.

During the academic year 2022-23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allotted four MBBS seats from the Central pool for the nomination of candidates from the category of civilian terrorist victims. These four MBBS seats from the Central pool will be allotted amongst AN Magadh Medical College, Gaya, Bihar (one); Grant Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra (one); and Pt JNM Medical College, Raipur, Chattisgarh (two).

Children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists are given first priority for the MBBS/BDS seats of the Central pool followed by children of families whose sole bread earners have been killed by terrorists, and wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations.

The MHA, however, made it clear in the letter that it is not conducting any examination in this regard, mentioning "the selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the students in NEET-UG- 2022 and possessing necessary educational qualification.