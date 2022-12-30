Four Indian students dead as car crashes into tree in Crimea

Photo: Representative Image

Four Indian medical students have been killed in a car accident in Crimea's Simferopol on Thursday, according to RIA Novosti--a Russian state-owned domestic news agency.

The students, who were in their third and fourth year of college, were travelling in a car which crashed into a tree. The police are now investigating the brutal accident, according to Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea.

According to the investigation so far, the driver lost control of his car - a Renault Logan - as it crashed into a tree. The car was being driven from Sergeev-Tsensky Street towards St Simferopol in Crimea.

More details are awaited.