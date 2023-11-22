 Four Including President Of DAK, Teacher Fired By Jammu And Kashmir Govt For Anti-National Activities
The directives unanimously stated in separate order copies implementing the termination that the UT administration had fired the employees by utilizing Indian Constitution section 311(2)(c)

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Nisar-ul Hassan | File photo

Four employees, including the president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), were ordered to be fired by the Jammu & Kashmir administration on Wednesday due to their alleged involvement in activities related to terrorism and anti-national sentiment.

The directives unanimously stated in separate order copies implementing the termination that the UT administration had fired the employees by utilizing Indian Constitution section 311(2)(c), which gives it the authority to do so without conducting an investigation.

Terminated Employees

The government terminated the employment of Dr. Nisar-ul Hassan, an assistant professor of medicine at SMHS hospital, Abdul Majeed Bhat, a J&K Police constable, Farooq Ahmad Mir, an education department teacher, and Abdul Saleem Rather, a laboratory bearer in the higher education department, in four different orders.

Official Order

General Administration Department issued an official order on November 21 that read, “whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital Srinagar… are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.” 

In the "interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry into the case," according to the government orders issued on Wednesday, the fired employees have allegedly been a "threat to the security of the state,” as reported by The Indian Express.

Remarkably, the Union Territory administration has fired over fifty of these workers under section 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution for their part in terrorist and anti-national activities during the previous three years.

Jammu and Kashmir: Gyanodaya Express Flags Off from Katra with 700 Girl Students Onboard
article-image

