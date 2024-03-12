Former Vice-Chancellor And 8 Others Terminated For Alleged Fraud And Inadequate Qualifications | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The service of nine teachers, including the former Vice-Chancellor of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University (KMCLU), Mahrukh Mirza, in state capital Lucknow was terminated in the emergency executive council meeting, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the minutes of the executive council, Mirza, who is also a commerce teacher at the university, was terminated from service on the grounds of fraudulently submitting the no-objection certificate and the letter of teaching experience gained from a college at the time of appointment to the post of professor.

Mahrukh Mirza was also accused of wrong appointments made during his tenure as V-C.

“The college from where he claimed to have been taught did not verify it. After a complaint was lodged against him, an inquiry committee was set up to probe the matter in which the letters and certificate submitted were not found accurate,” said a senior university official.

He added that other teachers were terminated for not fulfilling the academic qualifications required to hold the posts.

Mirza, however, rubbished all the allegations made and said, “In my tenure as V-C, I have not faced a single allegation of financial or other anomalies. None of my documents are fake or incorrect. The university did not verify my NOC with the college manager. They had sent it to the college principal who is not in the best of health.”

He said, “I had already written to the governor about the university officials not holding any discussion in the EC meeting before making any decision. Also, I had requested the EC and the university to allow me to present all my papers, but it was denied.”