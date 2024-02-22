‘Society Trusts Teachers, Let’s Not Break It,’ Says Ex-VC Of AICTE Dr Poonia At SISTec

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to delve into the evolving realm of education, Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) organised a distinguished session featuring Dr. M.P. Poonia, former Vice Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The event, held under the Prerna – Igniting Professional Minds initiative, gathered B.Tech, Pharmacy, and MBA students alongside faculty members at the esteemed institution's campus.

Dr. Poonia commenced the session after invoking blessings from Goddess Saraswati, emphasising the pivotal role of educators in society. Addressing the audience, he stressed the timeless essence of learning, asserting that education transcends age barriers and occurs ubiquitously. Throughout his discourse, Dr. Poonia underscored the importance of fostering trust between educators and society, urging practitioners to instill pride in their profession and refrain from demotivating students.

Moreover, Dr. Poonia outlined thirty key points, highlighting the multifaceted responsibilities of educators, including nurturing analytical skills, bridging language barriers, and fostering innovation. Prior to the session, Dr. Poonia inaugurated SISTec's state-of-the-art I.O.T. Lab, lauding the institution's commitment to technological advancement and research.

The event concluded with an optimistic outlook towards empowering students to innovate and contribute meaningfully to society, aligning with SISTec's ethos of academic excellence and holistic development.