 Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In Iran
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFormer J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In Iran

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In Iran

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the Centre to intervene for the safe return of Indian students, including Kashmiris, stranded in Iran amid worsening unrest. Parents have expressed anxiety over their children’s safety. The Indian embassy has advised all Indians to leave Iran as protests spread nationwide, with over 2,500 deaths reported.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
PDP President & Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti | PTI

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought the Union government's intervention for the safe return of students, including Kashmiris, from Iran amid the prevailing tension there.

This came a day after parents of several Kashmiri students studying in Iran expressed concern over the situation there, and appealed to the Centre to facilitate their children's return.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's Tweet

"Thousands of students from across the country, including Kashmir, are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety in anguished parents desperately worried about their children's safety. Urge S Jaishankar and MEA to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
'Give Her Dignity Of Calling Her CM...': Mamata's Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy Shouts At Addl. SGI SV Raju During ED Case In Calcutta HC; Congress Lauds Advocate | VIDEO
'Give Her Dignity Of Calling Her CM...': Mamata's Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy Shouts At Addl. SGI SV Raju During ED Case In Calcutta HC; Congress Lauds Advocate | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $30 Billion In 2025 On PLI Boost
India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $30 Billion In 2025 On PLI Boost
Read Also
India Issues First-Ever Advisory Asking All Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
article-image

According to estimates, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran has urged all Indians, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

Read Also
US Revokes Over 100,000 Visas In 2025, Including 8,000 Student Permits, In Immigration Crackdown
article-image

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

The overall situation in the country in the last few days has deteriorated dramatically as the death toll from the nationwide protests has increased to over 2,500, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In...
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Urges Centre To Ensure Safe Return Of Kashmiri Students Stranded In...
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January...
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January...
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident