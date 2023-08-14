First Batch Of Agniveer Cadets Mark Milestone With Passing Out Parade In Pune

First Batch Of Agniveer Cadets Marks Milestone With Passing Out Parade In Pune |

Pune: An inaugural passing out parade of 41 Agniveers were held at Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune on Saturday. Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Commandant, MINTSD reviewed the passing out parade.

On the auspicious occasion, the parent of the agniveers were presented with Gaurav Padak' to honour their selfless decision to offer their son for the nation.

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not the officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers.

Under the scheme, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years

