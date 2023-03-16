 Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFilmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

The director had passed B Tech (civil engineering) with second class in the examination held in July 1985. He recently shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote: "The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
The director had passed B Tech (civil engineering) with second class in the examination held in July 1985. | @RGVzoomin

Guntur: Ram Gopal Varma, a well-known filmmaker, received his engineering degree 37 years after finishing B Tech at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. RGV, as the filmmaker is known, took to Twitter to share a photo of his degree certificate as well as his excitement.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan praises DU professors, students grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan: 'Educational...
article-image

The director had passed B Tech (civil engineering) with second class in the examination held in July 1985.


"Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering," he tweeted. He thanked the university for the same.

RGV also shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote: "The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University."

"I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don't deserve this honour but he insisted I do," he added.

The 60-year-old made his debut in the Telugu film industry with crime thriller Siva in 1989.

Read Also
Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents

Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents