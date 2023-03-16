Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

The director had passed B Tech (civil engineering) with second class in the examination held in July 1985. | @RGVzoomin

Guntur: Ram Gopal Varma, a well-known filmmaker, received his engineering degree 37 years after finishing B Tech at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. RGV, as the filmmaker is known, took to Twitter to share a photo of his degree certificate as well as his excitement.

The director had passed B Tech (civil engineering) with second class in the examination held in July 1985.



"Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering," he tweeted. He thanked the university for the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RGV also shared a picture with the professors of the university and wrote: "The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University."



"I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar garu I don't deserve this honour but he insisted I do," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 60-year-old made his debut in the Telugu film industry with crime thriller Siva in 1989.