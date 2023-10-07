'Fictional Characters And Emotional Arc,' Read Mumbai Student's Fascinating Research Paper

Arwa Darukhanawalla's presented her research paper on Fictional Characters and Their Emotional Arc |

The research paper, Fictional Characters and Their Emotional Arc, is a breakdown of the emotional aspects of make-believe characters in creative works, and focuses on how a character emotionally develops through a plot line. The influential factors, on emotional development primarily discussed in this paper, are emotion regulation, personality traits, childhood trauma, interpersonal relationships, culture and environments. The breakdown of the previously listed factors also involves their types. For fiction and literature, the paper also includes a discussion of the audience’s perception of fictional characters, the creator’s potential influence in the same and the overall role of emotion in literature. To apply the understanding gathered from the literature review, Flint Lockwood from the film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs has been analyzed as a fictional literary character.

The link for the full research paper here - Fictional Characters and Their Emotional Arc.

The author is a 12th Grade student at Bombay International School. A student, who loves Creative Writing and wishes to pursue English as a major, Arwa also attended a two-week creative writing summer program based out of University of Cambridge, UK, winning a scholarship to the programme and receiving a glorious review on her final works from her curriculum mentor.

