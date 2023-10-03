Festember's 'Kyoto Chronicles': NIT Trichy All Set To Roll Out Its Annual Fest

Official

The National Institute of Technology, Trichy, is gearing up to host its annual national-level cultural fest, "Festember." The four-day extravaganza, scheduled to take place from October 5th to October 8th, is set to offer a spectacular showcase of art, culture, and talent from across the country.

This year’s Festember themed, "Kyoto Chronicles," promises to indulge the attendees into the heart of Japan. The theme predominately aims to celebrate the beauty of imperfections, echoing the Japanese concept of "wabi-sabi."

The event includes an impressive line-up of activities and experiences, starting with literature events in Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu testing the linguistic skills of language enthusiasts. Music lovers will find their souls spirited with events like solo, duet, upbeat, shrutilaya, acoustics, and tarangini, while dancers can groove with solo, duet, and Choreonite dance battle. For the gaming Pro’s, there's the Gaming Cluster, offering exciting challenges at every click and turn.

Meanwhile, Festember also brings in the touch of enlightenment, where attendees can participate in informative sessions featuring esteemed guest lecturers. These sessions feature a discussion with the dynamic duo Aadhi and Jeeva of Hip Hop Tamizha about their rise to fame, a glimpse into the melodious world of playback singer Madhusree, and a journey of wisdom with Divine Miss Earth India 2019, Tejaswini Manogna. Anil Srinivasan will fuse classical and contemporary music, and Gaurav Juyal will share insights on pursuing a passion in entertainment.

The main highlight of Festember 2023 will be its sensational musical shows, three unforgettable nights of music, featuring Thaikkudam Bridge's electrifying beats, Julia Bliss DJ's rhythms on the dance floor, and the soulful vocals of Neeti Mohan, one of India's most beloved playback singers.

