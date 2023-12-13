Female Students Walk 6km For Exam: Lack Of Transportation Raises Concerns

File photo |

At least ninety-nine female students from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha of four to six standards trekked six kilometers to take a test on Wednesday. Odisha TV reported on Wednesday, a different school six kilometers distant will host the Panchayat-level Mathematics test for the female pupils of Bhaliadiha School, which is part of Mayurbhanj's Morada block.

The exam center was six kilometers away, and the school headmistress escorted them there without providing any other form of transportation.

NGO contacted

According to sources, the Mass Education department has contracted with an NGO to administer math assessments to schoolchildren in a few Odisha districts in an effort to raise their proficiency in the subject. Nevertheless, neither the NGO nor the government have provided any means for the kids to get to their designated testing locations. The pupils were consequently obliged to organize their own transportation.

Those with access to their own transportation don't have any issues; those from underprivileged backgrounds must walk.

Neither the district officials nor the school's headmistress could be reached for comment.

Complaint against headmaster

It is important to note that on Saturday, a minimum of 14 pupils from Badaraisingi Ashram Residential School in the Rayagada district trekked for about 25 kilometers to arrive to the Collector's office with the intention of filing a complaint against their headmaster.

They lodged a complaint against their headmaster, claiming that he neglected to provide the hostel boarders with meals. The headmaster is accused by the students of abusing them as well.