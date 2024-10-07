'Fell or Was Pushed?': Medical Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances In UP; Investigation Underway

Representational Image

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a second-year MBBS student from a private medical college was found dead on campus under suspicious circumstances. The student, identified as Kushagra Pratap Singh (24) from Varun Arjun Medical College, resided on the ground floor of a three-storey hostel.

"He was a second-year MBBS student at the college. He is a resident of Gorakhpur. Today his body was found lying behind the hostel, after which the police were informed," the college principal, Colonel (retired) Dr Ravindra Nath Shukla, told PTI

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S indicated that at first sight it appears that either he fell on his own or someone pushed him . The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are currently investigating the matter.

This incident occurred just a week after a 20-year-old student has jumped to death from her eighth-floor apartment on September 30. The deceased girl was pursuing law at a college in Delhi. According to police reports, the deceased had been battling mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at NIMHANS. Her family confirmed her struggles, and authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination. As part of the investigation, Uttar Pradesh Police requested documents related to her treatment, which her parents have since provided.

(WIth inputs of agencies)