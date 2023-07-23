Father Resumes School 26 Years Later to Motivate Son | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Shailesh Sawant, 49 resumed school after twenty-six years to accompany his son to motivate him to finish school. Having discontinued school after his school got attacked in the 1992 Mumbai riots, Sawant readily agreed to join a night school in Chembur when suggested so by the management of Chembur Night High School. He passed his Class 10 with a 52%, however, his son failed in all the subjects. Sawant takes it in stride and has made peace with his son, Sidharth, 20 doing daily wage jobs as a career. Sidharth is said to have a psychological condition and detests education but enjoys working as a manual worker at shops and godowns. Sawant on the other hand enjoys being a clerk at a private company after passing his class 10.



Sidharth Sawant enrolled in class 8 at Chembur Night High School in 2017. On most days, Shailesh, his father, would pick him up and drop him off at school and also sit through his classes. On one of these nights, Shailesh was approached by Headmaster Santosh Dhawde, who inquired about his qualifications. He advised that he join the night school after learning that he had completed the eighth grade and was having trouble finding employment.

Headmaster Santosh Dhawde said, “We used one arrow to kill two birds. The young son would become more motivated to study if he saw his father doing it, and it would help Shailesh advance in his career.”

At first, Sawant was unsure, thinking it would be strange for a 45-year-old father to be in the same class as his son, but the administration assisted him in getting over this emotion far sooner than he had anticipated. He joined class 9 in 2018, a year after his son Sidharth.

“I was bright and enjoyed studying as a child. I was extremely elated at the idea of going back to school after twenty-six years as it would not only help me find stable jobs but also motivate my son to study who did not enjoy school at all.” Sawant added

Two years later when their class 10 results came, he accepted his son’s failure in good faith and didn't put any further pressure on him. A psychologist has prescribed medicines to Sidharth and counselled him against giving in to pressure.

