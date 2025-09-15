 Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFather Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death

Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death

The father of deceased Jadavpur University English Honours student Anamika Mandal has decided to file a police complaint, alleging foul play in the unnatural death of his only daughter, who was found unconscious in a pond inside the campus on the night of September and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death | File Pic

Kolkata: The father of deceased Jadavpur University English Honours student Anamika Mandal has decided to file a police complaint, alleging foul play in the unnatural death of his only daughter, who was found unconscious in a pond inside the campus on the night of September and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The grieving father, who performed her last rites on Sunday, told reporters at his Nimta home that he was puzzled why Anamika, who didn't know how to swim, would go to the edge of the waterbody inside the campus around 10 pm.

Anamika's father Arnab Mandal said a professor handed him her mobile phone and hair clip, but could not identify the student who collected the items from the pondside and deposited them with him.

Read Also
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000...
article-image

"Her glasses were, however, not found," Mondal noted.

FPJ Shorts
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
Mumbai Rains: Flights Take Hit Amid Heavy Showers In City; Air India, Indigo Issue Travel Advisory For Commuters
Mumbai Rains: Flights Take Hit Amid Heavy Showers In City; Air India, Indigo Issue Travel Advisory For Commuters
40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note
40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note
Delhi BMW Crash: Victim's Wife Makes Shocking Claim, Says ‘Driver Deliberately Took My Husband To Hospital 19 Km Away’
Delhi BMW Crash: Victim's Wife Makes Shocking Claim, Says ‘Driver Deliberately Took My Husband To Hospital 19 Km Away’

Anamika Mandal's Father Expresses Suspicion

Expressing suspicion, he said, "I wonder whether Anamika was deliberately pushed into the water by someone. My daughter did not consume alcohol. If she really did that night, someone conspired against her. I want police to question her friends present at the site on that fateful night." Informing his decision to lodge a police complaint, he said, "Initially, we had said that we don't suspect anyone for her death, but certain questions haunted our minds afterwards. We want the truth to come out." Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and wrote to Kolkata Police commissioner for a thorough investigation.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a letter to the commissioner, asked for an action-taken report within three days.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches 'Anbu Karangal Scheme' To Support Education Of Orphaned Children
article-image

NCW's Tweet

In a post on X, the NCW said, "The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a disturbing media report titled 'Woman Student Found Dead Inside Jadavpur University', wherein a 21-year-old third-year English department student was found dead on a campus lake. Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking a thorough and impartial investigation, forensic examination, and post-mortem report, along with an inquiry into the role of university authorities in ensuring campus safety."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note

40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note

'New National Education Policy Will Be Fully Implemented In State By 2025': Haryana CM Nayab Singh...

'New National Education Policy Will Be Fully Implemented In State By 2025': Haryana CM Nayab Singh...

Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual

Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual

Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death

Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death

5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported

5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported