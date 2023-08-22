Faridabad: Stuck In Elevator For 2 Hours, 8-Year-Old Boy Starts Doing Homework

Stuck In Elevator For 2 Hours, 8-Year-Old Boy Finished Homework | gettty images

An eight-year-old boy from Faridabad has shown the best example of time management or optimum utilization of time. In a recent incident, a student staying in Omaxe Heights Society in Sector-85, Faridabad displayed remarkable composure and resilience when he was stuck inside a lift or elevator for almost 2 hours. At that moment the boy remained calm and remembered his father’s lesson of not panicking in crises. He then sat on the lift's floor and did his homework to distract himself before he was rescued.

The incident has now gone viral on various social media platforms and netizens are praising the young lad for his composure. According to the media reports, the child’s father, Pawan Chandila revealed that their family resides on the fourth floor of the apartment building. The incident took place on a Sunday evening when his son Garvit was headed downstairs to the ground floor for his tuitions at around 5 pm.

The father said that usually his mother goes to drop him, but she was not well, and he went alone. It was then that lift stuck on the second floor, following which Garvit tried to get help by pressing the emergency button and knocking on the door seeking help. However, when he did not get any assistance from anyone, he decided to focus on his homework instead of panicking.

An hour later, Garvit's tuition teacher called his family to say that he had not arrived for class. This worried his parents, who started searching for him. A few minutes later, they learned from the security guard that the elevator had been out of service since 5 pm. After which the technician was called, and the brave boy was rescued from the elevator safely around 7 pm unharmed.

His father said, "We had taught Garvit safety protocols in such a situation. He made efforts to alert the authorities by pressing the emergency button and knocking on the door, seeking help. Regrettably, his appeals went unanswered. He told us that as panic started to set in, he decided to keep his cool by distracting himself and opened his books and started doing homework."

