Family Alleges Murder In Kota Suicide Case Of NEET Aspirant; Held Hostel Responsible

Kota Suicide case of NEET aspirant | Representative Image

The dead body of a 17-year-old student found on Thursday, 3 August in Kota has taken another turn in the story. The suicide happens to be the 17th case in education city this year. The deceased, Manjot Singh's body was found in his hostel room. In a recent development the parents of the 18-year-old medical aspirant have alleged foul play in the incident. Initially it was believed to be a case of suicide, but the very next day a shocking development has come to the fore. The Rajasthan Police on Friday registered a case of murder against six people, including a classmate of the student, the owner of the hostel and four others.

The student Manjot Chhabra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, had enrolled with a coaching centre in Kota to prepare for NEET, earlier this year. The family members of the deceased when reached the hostel premises, where Manjot was found dead with his hands tied at the back, they alleged their son was killed.

As per reports earlier, the student had left a suicide note in which he showered birthday wishes for his father. In another note, the teen wrote "Sorry", and further mentioned that no one should be held responsible for this extreme step.

"I have done it of my own free will. So, please don't trouble my friends and parents," one of the notes read.

"Happy birthday Papa," was written in another note, pasted on the wall.

The victim was a class 12 topper and had come to Kota along with three schoolmates from his town in April. The four friends lived in the same hostel in separate rooms.

Raising further suspicions to the suicide, the parents of the deceased student said the hostel room may have been locked from the inside at the time of the incident, but the windows in the room were broken.

On the suicide note, the family of the student said it could have been written by anyone.

They also held the hostel administration responsible for the act.

To seek justice, Manjot's parents have approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The police were called to the hostel soon after the incident had come to light on Thursday. They had not taken the student's body to the mortuary and waited for his family members to arrive.

(with Agency inputs)