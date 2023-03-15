Exchange old books for new ones at Lucknow Book Fair

A book fair | Representative image (File Photo)

Lucknow: Lucknow Book Fair (LBF) will celebrate the 10th edition this year with a unique feature. The fair will provide visitors an option to exchange their old book with new one at a nominal cost, apart from buying a new one.

The book fair will be held from March 17-26. The book fair will have about 30 book stalls spread in 10,000 square feet of waterproof and air-cooled hanger.

Several famous publishers and booksellers like Amar Chitra Katha, National Book Trust, Osho Tapovan, UP Hindi Sansthan and Rampur Raza Library will be a part of the fair.

Convenor of the LBF, Manoj Chandel, said that the fair, which intends to give bibliophiles an opportunity to update their book shelves, will offer free entry. "The main idea behind providing people an opportunity to exchange their old books is to help them get new ones at an affordable price. For the book exchange the visitors will be required to speak to the organisers," said Chandel.

The theme of the fair is the G20 summit. Various cultural programmes and youth related competitions on the theme will be organised during the fair.

This year, the residents of Lucknow will also be able to connect with Indian Book Market, which is a free platform launched by Dr. Surinder Kansala, a chest specialist from Bhatinda, to connect publishers, sellers, writers, cartoonists, artistes, photographers and buyers.