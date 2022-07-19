EWS Admissions: Delhi government increases Distance criteria for admissions in private schools |

New Delhi: Students willing to get admission to entry-level classes in private schools under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories can now choose an institution within a 3-km radius of their residence. Earlier, the restricted radius was one kilometer, according to the Directorate of Education.

Officials said it came to the government's notice that candidates residing in a neighborhood within one kilometer of a particular school are usually selected in the computerized draw of lots and chances of those residing between one and three kilometer get minimized as most of the seats get filled.

"In order to ensure uniform opportunity to more and more desirous parents to seek admission of their wards under EWS, DG and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category at entry-level classes in private unaided recognised school of their choice of nearby locality, a measure is being adopted by the DoE for making 0 to 3 km as first preference instead of 0 to 1 km in the interest of deserving eligible candidates," Education Director Himanshu Gupta said.

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognized schools (except the minorities schools) are under obligation to admit children belonging to weaker sections, disadvantaged groups and specially-challenged children to the extent of at least 25 percent of the strength in entry-level classes and provide free and compulsory elementary education.

