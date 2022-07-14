e-Paper Get App

School student arrested for stabbing classmates in South Delhi

According to police officials, they received information about the incident on Wednesday morning.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
New Delhi: A student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmates following a quarrel at a government school in South Delhi's Bhati Mines area, police said on Thursday.


Police reached the school in Sanjay Colony where it was revealed that assailant Mohit (20), a student of class 12 had an argument with his classmate Ankush (19) during the lunch break, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The argument turned into a scuffle during which, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest with a knife. When their classmates -- Ajay and Ajeet -- intervened, they too were attacked by Mohit and sustained injuries, the DCP said.

The injured were taken to AIIMS, the officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station and Mohit has been arrested Jaiker said.

