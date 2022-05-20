Everything you should know about CUET PG 2022

According to the University Grants Commission(UGC), admissions to postgraduate (PG) programs in 42 central universities would be conducted using a common entrance test starting in the coming academic year. Here's everything you need to know about the CUET-PG 2022 Common University Entrance Test:



NTA has begun accepting application forms. The participating Central Universities' and other Universities' websites will provide information about the programmes. The official website , nta.ac.in will have a link to the online application forms for postgraduate programmes. The application period for CUET PG 2022 will end on June 18, 2022, and the exam date will be released soon. The schedule is tentatively set for the last week of July.



Admissions to postgraduate programmes will be made by a computer-based test administered by 42 central universities in the academic year 2022-23. The application period for the common university entrance test, which is used to admit students to undergraduate programmes at 44 central universities, is presently open. The test has been adopted by various private and deemed-to-be universities in addition to central universities.



Here's how to apply

Go to the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in. Select CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page. Login using your credentials and submit. Fill in the application form and pay application fees. Click on submit. Download the confirmation page.

The CUET test will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu by the National Testing Agency in 2022. The admission exam will be held in 547 Indian cities and 13 international cities.

