ESIC Recruits 1221 Doctors in Last Two Months; 1930 Nursing Positions To Be Filled Soon | Representational Image

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved the recruitment of 1221 doctors in different medical cadres in the last two months.

According to the statement by ESIC, the recruitment is done in order to provide better medical facilities.

ESIC has recruited a total of 860 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), 330 Assistant Professors and 31 Specialists.



Meanwhile, ESIC has also completed the recruitment process of 20 Junior Engineers (Electrical) and 57 Junior Engineers (Civil). The appointment letters, on recommendation of UPSC, have also been issued in this month.

Nursing Cadre recruitment underway

Moreover, ESIC is also under the process of recruiting Nursing Cadre which has been conducted by UPSC. This drive aims to fill 1930 positions.

The written test for the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer was conducted on July 7, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in pen and paper format.

The written exam qualifiers will be contacted to come in for the document verification procedure. According to pay matrix 7 CPC, the selected candidates for Nursing Officer Posts at Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will receive an alluring compensation of Rs. 42300 to 63300 (Pay Level 7). In addition to their income, candidates will receive extra benefits and remuneration.

Efforts undertaken to improve medical facilities

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) intends to provide modern, all-inclusive facilities to ESI hospitals nationwide in order to improve patient care.

The Operation Theatre (OT) Complex with Intensive Care Units, the Labour Complex with Neonatal and Paediatric Intensive Care Units, the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD)/Theatre Sterile Supply Unit (TSSU), a number of laboratory services, a resuscitation area, and state-of-the-art imaging services are just a few of these facilities the ESI is aiming towards, as reported by Medical Dialogues.



The ESI Corporation has also approved the establishment of 105 additional hospitals across the nation in principle. At its meeting on February 10, 2024, ESI Corporation (ESIC) adopted the guidelines for the creation of Ayush Units in ESI hospitals and dispensaries.

What is ESIS?



The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme is an integrated measure of Social Insurance embodied in the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

It provides complete bouquet of Social Security benefits including cash benefits and medical facilities to the Insured Persons’ and their family members, through its vast network of ESI Hospitals and Dispensaries.