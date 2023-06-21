'Erosion Of Country's Islamic Identity': Pakistan's High Education Commission Bans Holi Celebrations In Universities

The commission mentioned students are forbidden to follow this festival in order to adhere "sociocultural values." | Representative Image

Islamabad: Pakistan's Higher Education Commission, issued a notice with regards to the core values and ethics to be followed in schools and colleges. The notice also talks about one of the festivals - Holi. The commission mentioned students are forbidden to follow this festival in order to adhere "sociocultural values." Such activities portray a complete disconnect from country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity, read the statement further.

The notice reads as, "While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm."

Further, the notice declared a ban on the Holi celebrations in campus and advised the students to refrain themselves from conducting such events. "Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEls may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse," said the statement.

Read the full statement here:

Videos of Holi Celebrations went viral

This notice comes after several videos of Holi celebrations at the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad went viral. The event was claimed to be one of the biggest holi celebrations in the country. Students can be seen playing with colours and enjoying celebrations in the college campus with great enthusiasm. However, Holi is originally celebrated in the month of March.

Festivals like Holi and Diwali are an integral part of the Sindh culture. The Pakistan Sindh Province is the second-largest province by population after Punjab. Hence, such a ban on festival celebrations can affect adversely on the minds of the population residing in the region.