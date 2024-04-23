English Language Day 2024: Know Why It Is Celebrated And Its Significance | Freepik

Every year on April 23, people commemorate United Nations (UN) English Language Day, which is a significant occasion. The date is traditionally observed as both the birthday and date of death of William Shakespeare, the most well-known writer in English. Shakespeare's achievements not only cemented his place in literary history but also had a significant impact on how modern English was developed.

English is now considered a global language. Even if English is not their first language, people from many nations and cultures are increasingly able to communicate with one another in it.

English Language Day History:

English Language Day was first observed in 2010 when the Department of Global Communications instituted language days honouring each of the organization's six official languages. These language days celebrate linguistic diversity and multiculturalism while also advocating for the equal use of the six official languages of the UN.

Since April 23 is said to be the anniversary of Shakespeare's birth and death, it is especially significant that April 23 has been chosen as English Language Day. The English language saw tremendous change throughout the 16th and 17th centuries, when Shakespeare was writing a great deal of literature. His innovative use of language resulted in the addition of hundreds of new words and phrases to the English language.

English Language Day Significance:

Beyond celebrating Shakespeare's impact, English Language Day is important because it highlights how important it is for people to communicate well and engage in cross-cultural exchanges. English is an essential language for global trade and diplomacy, but it's also a doorway to knowledge and opportunity.

Read Also French Language Day: A Gateway to New Opportunities

This annual celebration serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to master the language in order to benefit from all of its benefits, broaden one's horizons, and engage fully in international society.

On English Language Day, individuals are encouraged to use language as a means of fostering mutual understanding and establishing relationships with individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. It provides a platform to highlight the diversity, richness, and cultural legacy of the language.