EMRS Recruitment 2023: Last Date For 4062 PGT And Other Posts On emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 4,062 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts Before July 31 On emrs.tribal.gov.in

The recruitment process for 4062 vacant positions, including Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and other roles, initiated by the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for the year 2023 will end today. Aspiring candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

PGT: 2,266 posts

Principal: 303 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts

Accountant: 361 posts

Lab Attendant: 373 posts

Steps to apply for these positions:

Step 1: Vsit the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the recruitment section on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open with details about the available positions and the recruitment process.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully, including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and age limits.

Step 5: If you meet the required criteria, click on the "Apply Now" button.

Step 6: Fill in the application form with accurate personal and educational information.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents, such as scanned copies of educational certificates, photograph, and signature.

Step 8: Review all the details provided in the application form to ensure accuracy.

Step 9: Click on the "Submit" button to complete the application process.

The application fees of EMRS recruitment 2023 is ₹2,000 for the Principal post and ₹1,500 for the PGT post. For the non-teaching staff vacancies, the application fee is ₹1,000. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories are not required to pay the application fee.

