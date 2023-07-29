EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 4,062 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts Before July 31 On emrs.tribal.gov.in | Representative Image

In a recent employment opportunity, the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has invited applications for a total of 4,062 teaching and non-teaching positions across various regions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in until July 31.

Steps to apply for EMRS Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Access the Official Website - emrs.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Read the Notification. On the website's homepage, applicants will find the detailed recruitment notification.

Step 3: Registration and Application. They will be required to provide personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information as per the application form.

Step 4: Upload Documents

After filling in the required information, candidates need to upload scanned copies of their passport-sized photograph, signature, and necessary educational and experience documents. It is crucial to ensure that the documents are clear and legible.

Step 5: Pay the Application Fee

The application fee for the Principal post is ₹2000, PGT is Rs1500 and for Non-Teaching staff the fee is ₹1000. No fee is required to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.

Step 6: Submit the Application

Before final submission, applicants should review the application form to ensure that all information provided is accurate. Once they are satisfied with the details, they can submit the application form.

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2023) will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English. In addition, Part-V of the test for the position of PGT (Third Language) will be conducted in the concerned third language.

The objective-type questions will be of 130 marks and the language competency test will be of 20 marks. The personality test and interview will be 40 marks.

