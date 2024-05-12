Embracing Diversity: A Journey Of Learning To Malaysia

Vanita Kanoi |

As someone from India with a corporate law background, I decided to pursue an MBA at the Asia School of Business (ASB) in collaboration with MIT in Malaysia to expand my horizons and deepen my understanding of business dynamics in the Asian context.

ASB's partnership with MIT Sloan School of Management, offering a curriculum that seamlessly integrates innovative business theory with practical application was a major draw for me.



Moreover, the school's strong ties to industry players, cross-border students and emphasis on experiential learning promised insights and networking opportunities. Working with my cohort members from 11 countries provided a diverse experience, fostering cross-cultural collaboration, global perspective and mutual understanding.

The ASB campus felt like home due to the security provided to every student. Different clubs at ASB cater to the students’ interests keeping the environment motivating. Further, I appreciate the monthly dinner (Jom Makan), cultural events, speaker series, community service initiatives and entrepreneurship approach of ASB.

Situated in the heart of Southeast Asia, Malaysia offers a strategic location for business and cultural exchange. Kuala Lumpur captivates with its modern infrastructure and multicultural vibe. The warmth and hospitality of Malaysians have made my transition smooth, allowing me to focus on my studies while immersing into the local culture.

Living and studying in Kuala Lumpur has been an enriching experience. Beyond the campus, the city offers a lot of experiences, from exploring vibrant street markets to indulging in multicultural cuisine. Embracing Malaysia's multicultural society, I've immersed myself in its diverse traditions, languages and customs, fostering meaningful interactions and enriching my cultural understanding.

Here are my tips for Indian students eyeing Malaysia for their studies:

Embrace Malaysia's diversity.

Respect local customs and traditions

Be open to learning from the multicultural environment.

Malaysia offers a relatively affordable cost of living compared to many Western countries. However, it's essential to manage your finances wisely and budget accordingly to ensure a cost-effective lifestyle throughout your studies. Take advantage of ASB's extensive alumni network, industry partners and faculty members. Engage actively in networking events, workshops and seminars to expand your professional connections and gain insights into the Asian business landscape.

The author is an MBA student at the Asia School of Business, in Malaysia