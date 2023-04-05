'Election rules breached,' says LSE amid row over disqualification of Indian student due to alleged 'anti-India' bias

Karan Kataria is pursuing a postgraduate law degree LSE, and was contesting the post of General Secretary of the LSE Students’ Union (LSESU) |

An Indian student at the UK’s reputed London School of Economics (LSE) has alleged bias over his national, and religious identity after he was disqualified from the institute’s student union elections.

Who is Karan Kataria? The Indian student who made these allegations

Karan Kataria, who is pursuing a postgraduate law degree at the public research institute, was contesting the post of General Secretary of the LSE Students’ Union (LSESU) after serving as his cohort's Academic Representative and also a delegate to the UK's National Union for Students (NUS).

"Unfortunately, some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU and resorted to vilifying my character and very identity in what was clearly in line with the alarming cancel culture which is uprooting our social communities," Kataria said in a public statement.

According to Kataria, LSESU cancelled his candidature ‘undemocratically’ without providing any proof or evidence of the allegations against him.

“LSESU conveniently disqualified me without hearing my side of the story or revealing the votes I received,” added Kataria.

Kataria, who originally hails from Haryana, further claimed that Indian students were bullied for their religious, and national identities on the last polling day which were brushed aside by LSE.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Student claims to be disqualified from LSE students' union elections for being Indian

LSESU refrains from using candidate's name, provides clarification

While maintaining that it conducts elections fairly and democratically with a clear set of policies and procedures, LSESU said in a statement that ‘a candidate’ breached election rules which led them to disqualify the individual.

“Candidates and campaigners must maintain a reasonable distance (around 2 metres) from anyone who is casting their vote. You cannot, under any circumstances, stand over a student or talk to them while they are voting – even if they ask you for help. If they are struggling to vote, take them to an SU polling station or ask them to email us,” stated LSESU, without naming Kataria.

According to LSE, the candidate was allowed to appeal against the decision as per the institute’s bye-laws, the evidence of which was reviewed by a four-member committee that upheld the disqualification.

“We are confident that all decisions were followed according to due process and best practice. However, given the impact this experience has had on some of the candidates involved, we will be conducting an external review this time around and will endeavour to update the community accordingly,” the union added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Though The Free Press Journal is awaiting responses from Freda Chisambi, Head of Communications, LSESU, on the allegations by the student, the London-based institute has assured a comfortable academic environment.

“LSE is committed to a working and learning environment where people can achieve their full potential free of all types of harassment and violence,” an LSE spokesperson told FPJ.

More students allege harassment at LSE over support to Kataria

A fellow Indian student has also claimed that she has been taunted over her religious identity and supporting Kataria during his ordeal.

“I have been targeted and taunted based on my religious identity and for supporting a friend in the student union elections. The Student Union refuses to take appropriate action,” said a tweet by Tejashwini Shankar, a student at LSE.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also What is MBA Health? Pune doctor pursues unique course in UK journey