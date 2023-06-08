 Eklavya Model Residential School Recruitment 2023: Application Open For Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts
NESTS aims to fill a total of 38,480 vacancies for Teaching and Non-teaching positions in EMRS.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Eklavya Model Residential School Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Recruitment 2023 Notification on the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

As of now, the application link is yet to be activated. However, once the link becomes active, interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.

Prospective applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and further details regarding the application process, important dates, and any additional instructions or requirements.

Direct link to read the official notice

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

  • Principal: 740 vacancies

  • Vice-Principal: 740 vacancies

  • Post Graduate Teachers: 8,140 vacancies

  • Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 vacancies

  • Trained Graduate Teachers: 8,880 vacancies

  • Art Teacher: 740 vacancies

  • Music Teacher: 740 vacancies

  • Physical Education Teacher: 1,480 vacancies

  • Librarian: 740 vacancies

  • Staff Nurse: 740 vacancies

  • Hostel Warden: 1,480 vacancies

  • Accountant: 740 vacancies

  • Catering Assistant: 740 vacancies

  • Chowkidar: 1,480 vacancies

  • Cook: 740 vacancies

  • Counsellor: 740 vacancies

  • Driver: 740 vacancies

  • Electrician Cum Plumber: 740 vacancies

  • Gardener: 740 vacancies

  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1,480 vacancies

  • Lab Attendant: 740 vacancies

  • Mess Helper: 1,480 vacancies

  • Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 vacancies

  • Sweeper: 2,220 vacancies

The EMRS Recruitment 2023 has outlined specific educational qualifications for each post. Here is a breakdown of the required qualifications:

1. Principal:

Master's Degree from a recognized university/institute.

B.Ed. degree.

2. PGT (Post Graduate Teachers):

Post Graduate degree from any recognized university/institute deemed as a university.

3. Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science):

M.Sc. (Computer Science / IT) or MCA from a recognized university/institute.

4. Trained Graduate Teachers:

Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution in the concerned subject.

5. Art Teacher:

Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized university/institute.

6. Music Teacher:

Bachelor's Degree with Music from a recognized university/institute.

7. Physical Education Teacher:

Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from a recognized institute/university.

8. Librarian:

Degree in Library Science from a recognized Institute/University.

9. Staff Nurse:

B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University/Institute.

10. Hostel Warden:

Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university/institute.

11. Accountant:

Degree of Commerce from a recognized University/Institute.

12. Catering Assistant:

3 years Degree course in catering or equivalent from an institution recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India/State Govt.

13. Chowkidar, Cook, Sweeper:

Passed class 10th from a recognized board/institute.

14. Counsellor:

Master's degree in Psychology/Clinical Psychology from a recognized University.

15. Driver:

Passed class 10th from a recognized board/institute.

Possession of a valid driving license of a motor vehicle.

Knowledge of motor mechanisms and experience of driving a motor vehicle for at least three years.

16. Electrician Cum Plumber:

Passed class 10th from a recognized board/institute.

ITI Certificate or Polytechnic certificate or higher degree in the trade of Electrician or Wireman.

17. Gardener:

Passed class 10th from a recognized board/institute.

18. Junior Secretariat Assistant:

Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board/Institute.

Possessing a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

19. Lab Attendant:

10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique from a recognized board/institute.

20. Mess Helper:

Class 10th passed from a recognized board/institute.

The selection process for EMRS Recruitment 2023 will consist of multiple stages. It will commence with a written examination, followed by an interview and document verification for the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to apply for EMRS Recruitment 2023:

  • Go to the official website.

  • Register yourself on the website by providing the required information.

  • If you are already registered, log in using your credentials.

  • Fill the Application Form.

  • Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, such as educational certificates, identification proof, passport-sized photograph, and signature.

  • Pay the Application Fee.

  • Download the application form.

