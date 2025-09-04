 Educational Institutions In Kashmir Shut For 2nd Day Due To Flood-Like Situation
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Srinagar: Educational institutions in Kashmir remained closed for the second day on Thursday in view of the flood-like situation following heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across Kashmir on Thursday, 4th of September, 2025," an official spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

