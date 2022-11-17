Education to be a priority when India hosts G20 summit: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: As India is to take over the presidency of the G20 Summit in 2023, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan convened a preparatory meeting stating education will be the primary focus area for G20 2023.

As per Pradhan, the G20 summit with India's presidency is an opportunity to share what the country has accomplished in the education sector, particularly following the release of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020.

The Minister also suggested emphasising the rich heritage of Indian Knowledge Systems(IKS) and educating participants on India's contribution to the world.

Read Also Maharashtra: State gets temporary education director as Dhanraj Mane discharged from duty

The Education Working Group will hold seminars on the role of digital technology in education and TVET, as well as the future of work, in the run-up to the G20 education ministers meeting on June 28, 2023. It will also produce a G20 EdWG report, a best practises compendium, and a report on the two seminar themes leading up to the G20 Education Ministers' declaration.

Institutions like NCERT, IISC, NSDC, IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, UNESCO, UNICEF, OECD, etc are knowledge partners under various priority areas.

The four priority areas under education are:

Ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning.

Building capacities promoting lifelong learning in context of the future of work

Making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative, and collaborative at every level and

Strengthening research, and promoting innovation through richer collaboration.