Edu director 'unfit' for duty, says student group after eye test

Mumbai: Based on a medical report produced at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, the state's director of higher education, Dhanraj Mane, has been deemed medically unfit to carry out his duties. The report stated that the man was declared unsuitable to undertake the duties of director of higher education because "he is blind in the right eye and has poor eyesight in the left."

Amar Ekad, president of a student organisation called Care of Public Safety (COPS), had requested the officer's medical examination in August. Mane reportedly refused to remain present for the test. Consequently, Ekad went on a hunger strike in protest of Mane's medical condition.

"After the intervention of CM Shinde and other government officials, Mane finally underwent a medical examination," Ekad said. "We wish for him to be terminated from his duties," he added.

As per media reports, the test results have not been shared with Mane and thus he cannot comment on it. As the director of higher education, Mane overlooks as many as 3141 colleges in Maharashtra.