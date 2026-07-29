'Education Of The Mind And Heart': Tibetan Buddhist Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Says Children Need Values Alongside Academics

Representational pic

Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has called for a transformation in the way future generations are educated, saying academic excellence alone is not enough to prepare children for the challenges of an increasingly globalised world.

Known for his teachings on compassion, peace and mindfulness, the Dalai Lama emphasised the need for a holistic approach to education that combines intellectual growth with moral and emotional development.

The time has come to take concrete steps to bring about a real transformation in the ways we educate our future generations. We need to combine both an education of the mind with an education of the heart so that our children grow up as responsible, caring citizens equipped to… — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 29, 2026

"The time has come to take concrete steps to bring about a real transformation in the ways we educate our future generations," the Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

Highlighting the importance of values-based learning, he said education should go beyond academic achievement and focus equally on nurturing compassion, kindness and responsibility.

"We need to combine both an education of the mind with an education of the heart so that our children grow up as responsible, caring citizens equipped to meet the challenges of today's increasingly globalised world," he said.

The Dalai Lama’s remarks underline the importance of balancing academic knowledge with emotional intelligence and ethical values, enabling children to develop into empathetic individuals who can contribute positively to society.

The spiritual leader's comments come amid wider discussions in India on education reforms, including efforts to improve the quality and credibility of learning systems.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introducing stricter measures to tackle paper leaks and organised examination fraud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was taking steps to strengthen India's examination system by improving transparency, reliability and the use of technology. He added that fast-track courts and stricter laws were being introduced to curb exam irregularities.

"For the future of students, the Indian government is continuously taking many steps. The people who played with the future of students, they are rotting in jails," Modi said.

A high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani will oversee reforms aimed at enhancing the credibility and effectiveness of future examinations.