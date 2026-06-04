Tibetan Buddhist Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Receives Grammy Award For ‘Meditations’ Albu; What It Means?

Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Receives Grammy |

Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who is known for his teachings on compassion, peace, and mindfulness, was formally presented the Grammy Award at his residence on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. He received the award for spoken-word album, album meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.'

Dalai Lama receives Grammy Award

Spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama, named Tenzin Gyatso, received his first Grammy award for his spoken-word album, “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama”. He was honoured with the award during a special ceremony at his office in Dharamshala. Along with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the award was also presented by his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

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Addressing the media, Amjad Ali Khan said, "Anyone can win a Grammy Award, but we need to become more tolerant and patient. I am deeply saddened by the unrest prevailing in the world. Even today, people are taking each other’s lives in the name of religion. I respect all religions. This is what I have learned from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, that I, and my family belong to every religion in the world. Our family is a part of every faith in India...."

What does the album feature?

The album features the 91-year-old Dalai Lama's reflections on compassion, peace and inner well-being. The music was interwoven by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons. It was produced by multi-Grammy winner Kabir Sehgal, the project included international collaborations with artists such as Andra Day, Ted Nash, Maggie Rogers, Tony Succar, Debi Nova and Rufus Wainwright.

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The album's Grammy win was a significant moment as it highlighted the growing global interest in mindfulness, meditation, and mental well-being. While the award recognised the technical excellence of the immersive audio production, it also brought attention to the Dalai Lama's efforts to spread messages of kindness and emotional healing through modern platforms.

Dalai Lama Grammy recognition

This was not the first time the Dalai Lama received Grammy recognition. In 2020, he won a Grammy in the Best Children's Music Album category for The Himalayan Journey, a project that shared stories and teachings aimed at younger audiences.

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Over the decades, the Dalai Lama has authored numerous books, delivered lectures worldwide, and advocated for non-violence and interfaith harmony. His Grammy achievements add another dimension to his legacy, which demonstrates how spiritual teachings can connect with contemporary audiences through innovative forms of media.