Education Ministry's PRASHAST Portal Drive Covers 60,000 Schools, Sensitises Over 72 Lakh Teachers On Inclusive Education For Special Needs Children | X / @EduMinOfIndia

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education organised a nationwide screening of a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module on inclusive education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) through the PRASHAST Portal in schools across the country.

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PRASHAST is a school-based digital tool for identifying children with probable disability conditions covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Its two-part checklist enables teachers to screen students based on observable indicators, while special educators validate cases and facilitate referrals for medical assessment, wherever required.

Whole-school approach to inclusive education

"The initiative aims to promote a whole-school approach to inclusion, ensuring that teachers, special educators and non-teaching staff understand the needs of CwSN and contribute to creating a safe, accessible and supportive school environment," the ministry said in a statement.

"The module uses practical examples and interactive activities to help school personnel adopt appropriate and respectful practices. It is available in 12 Indian languages and is intended for heads of schools, teachers, special educators and non-teaching staff, including aayahs, drivers, clerical staff, receptionists, deans and wardens," it added.

Over 72 lakh teachers sensitised

The ministry claimed that more than 72 lakh teachers have already been sensitised through the dedicated module and 60,000 schools participated in nationwide screening, with participation expected to increase further during the month.

"The initiative reinforces that inclusive education is a shared responsibility. Every interaction a child has at school — from the classroom and office to transport and other common spaces — contributes to their experience of inclusion," it said.