Education ministry signs agreement with Assam govt under PM SHRI scheme

Education ministry officials signing an agreement with Assam govt. | [Twitter/EduMinofIndia]

New Delhi: In order to strengthen the schools managed by the state government and the local bodies, an agreement was signed between the school education department government of Assam and the ministry of education, department of school education and literacy on Saturday,

The agreement was made under the government of India scheme PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) schemes to improve and elevate existing government schools in Assam.

This year, the union cabinet approved the PM Schools for Rising India scheme(SHRI), a new centrally sponsored scheme that aims the development of more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening select existing schools being managed by all forms of governments across the country.

The PM SHRI schools will aim at delivering quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and creating and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skill.

They will also showcase all components of the National Education Policy by education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children.

The total project cost in PM SHRI scheme is Rs 27,360 crore which includes a central share of Rs 18,128 crores for the period of five years from the year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

"On October 14, 2022, a MoU has been signed between @DselEduMinistry, @EduMinOfIndia, GoI and the School Education Department, Government of Assam to establish the #PMSHRI Schools by strengthening the existing schools from the schools managed by State/local bodies," reads the tweet by Ministry of Education, government of India.