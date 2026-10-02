Education Ministry Invites Students For Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026; Check Eligibility, Deadline | AI

The Ministry of Education has invited young innovators to participate in the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, an initiative aimed at encouraging students to develop solutions to real-world challenges.

Applications for the innovation challenge were open from September 25, 2026, until October 24, 2026. The competition has a total amount of ₹5.4 crore worth of prizes.

The challenge has been announced in a post by the Ministry on X platform, with students who have creative ideas being encouraged to develop solutions to real-life problems.

Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Who Can Apply?

The competition is grouped into three types depending on the educational qualification of the contestants.

Junior: The contestants must be studying in the Classes 6 to 12.

Technical: The contestants must be studying in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnic institutions.

Open: Contestants may be undergraduate students and higher.

Seva First Innovation Challenge: Participating States And UTs

The challenge is being conducted across five states and three Union Territories.

The participating states are:

* Andhra Pradesh

* Karnataka

* Kerala

* Tamil Nadu

* Telangana

The participating Union Territories are:

* Lakshadweep

* Andaman and Nicobar Islands

* Puducherry

Read Also NMC Reopens Eligibility Certificate Application Window; Candidates Can Apply Till October 7

Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 Registration

Eligible students will be able to enroll themselves for the challenge via the Seva First Innovation Challenge website.

The registration period will come to an end on October 24, 2026. The students who wish to be a part of the challenge are encouraged to enroll themselves by the mentioned deadline.

The program will provide the young change-makers a chance to tackle real-life challenges through innovation.